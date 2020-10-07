Trebinje Is the Most Attractive City for Tourists, 3,500 Vouchers Were Used

During this tourist season, the largest number of citizens of the Republic of Srpska was interested in using the tourist vouchers of the Government of Srpska in Trebinje, so more than 3,500 tourist vouchers have been used in this city so far, said the director of the Tourist Organization of Trebinje Marko Radić.

He points out that the rich tourist offer of the southernmost city of Srpska, which is universal throughout the year, contributed to that, and in the summer season, tourists had access to many interesting facilities, such as the tourist complex “City of the Sun”, city pools and natural beaches.

“The tourist complex ‘City of the Sun’ was the most sought-after location for the use of tourist vouchers,” said Radić.

The executive director for tourism and services of the tourist complex “City of the Sun”, Bojan Vučurević, told SRNA that in the hotel “Panorama” in Trebinje, which is part of the complex “City of the Sun”, about 450 tourist vouchers were used during July, August, and September.

He added that during this tourist season there was a great interest of domestic tourists who wanted to use their tourist vouchers in the complex “City of the Sun” in Trebinje and expressed satisfaction with the visit of tourists, especially during August.

“What attracted the guests was, first of all, the aqua park in the` City of the Sun` complex, and then the dinosaur park and ethno-village. Due to the closing of the borders, people were prevented from going to the sea, which affected us, and the guests were mostly families with children “, says Vučurević.

He noted that the average stay of guests this year was much longer than previous ones.

In the hotel “Nar” in Trebinje, which is one of the registered for the use of tourist vouchers, SRNA was told that more than 100 vouchers have been used so far and that the hotel’s accommodation capacities were fully filled in August and September.

From this hotel, they say that during August and July, precisely because of the tourist vouchers, their guests were domestic tourists, and they also recorded the visits of a large number of tourists from Serbia.

The citizens of the Republic of Srpska have the opportunity to use their tourist vouchers in the Trebinje hotel “Central Park”, where about 150 vouchers have been used so far.

In this hotel, it was said that they also recorded a large number of visits from guests who registered through agencies.

Every adult citizen of the Republic of Srpska with a place of residence in the area of ​​Srpska who makes a reservation in a catering facility for accommodation for a minimum duration of three nights has the right to apply for a tourist voucher of 100 KM.

Tourist vouchers in the amount of 100 KM can be used until November 15.

