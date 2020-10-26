Trivić: Classes in Schools Are Suspended From Today to November 1

Classes in primary and secondary schools in Republika Srpska will be suspended from tomorrow to November 1 in order to take preventive action and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Education and Culture Natalija Trivić said.

After the session of the Republika Srpska Headquarters for Emergency Situations, Trivić told reporters in Banja Luka on Sunday evening that the teaching process will be online, and that there is no spread of the virus in schools within the same facility.

Trivić explained that classes will be suspended in primary and secondary schools for seven days, bearing in mind that the parents of the children are the target population in 30 and 50 years of age.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić said that the epidemiological situation in the Republika Srpska significantly worsened in the period from October 16 to 22.

He pointed out that political parties were recommended not to hold rallies until November 1, and for the judiciary to consider priority cases, primarily related to the protection of the health of the population.

Šeranić stated that the situation regarding teaching at the faculties was discussed at the session of the Republika Srpska HQ, and for now the position is to continue with higher education as it has been done so far.

“We will evaluate everything in seven days and we will see to return certain measures as soon as possible in order to establish the teaching process as much as possible, whether it is primary, secondary or higher education”, Šeranić explained.

According to him, the number of infected persons is 173 per 100,000 inhabitants on a daily basis and ranks Republika Srpska in the middle of Europe, while Belgium and the Czech Republic have the worst indicators.

Republika Srpska Minister of Trade and Tourism Suzana Gašić said that the Republika Srpska HQ for Emergency Situations adopted changes the conclusion, which defines that the work of all catering facilities is limited from 6:00 to 22:00 in the next seven days.

Gašić said that the Republika Srpska Government will provide certain assistance to caterers and hoteliers, except for those who have already received it, and said that business entities in the Republika Srpska should no longer be closed.

Source: SRNA