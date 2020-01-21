Trump Arrives in Davos

US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos today at the annual World Economic Forum to deliver a speech just hours before the Washington trial on his recall.

Trump arrived at a Swiss ski resort with an official presidential helicopter.

In addition to giving a speech, he will meet separately with the Iraqi President, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the head of the European Commission, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the process of Trump’s recall in Washington is entering a new phase in the Senate, where lawmakers are discussing the format of the trial.

Trump’s Republican Party has a majority in the Senate and is almost certain to be acquitted of abuse of office and obstruction of the congressional inquiry, but this process further tightens political relations ahead of the presidential election.

TST