Trump Confirms: Grenell to Remain Special Envoy for Belgrade-Priština Dialogue

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Ambassador Richard Grenell will remain his special envoy for Belgrade and Priština, assessing that he is “doing a very good job.”

Trump said this to Voice of America when asked how Grenell would serve three functions at the same time: as ambassador to Germany, acting chief of national intelligence and special envoy for Belgrade and Pristina.

“The ambassador will continue since he is doing a very good job. He knows the officials well, he has done a fantastic job in both countries,” Trump said.

He stressed that Grenell enjoys his “full confidence” and is achieving “unbelievable deals.”

Trump spoke to reporters before taking a trip to India.

US President Donald Trump appointed US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell last week as acting director of National Intelligence.

In addition to being an ambassador, to Grenell, this is just another in a series of functions that the US president has appointed him to. Among other things, this man is also the special envoy for the negotiations between Belgrade and Priština.

Source: telegraf.rs