Trump Impeachment: Senate Adopts Rules After Long Debate

After 13 hours of debate, the US Senate adopted rules on the conduct of the recall procedure for US President Donald Trump, including postponing the debate to call witnesses until mid-trial.

With 53 votes in favor and 47 against, the Senate has adopted a trial plan that allows prosecutors senators to start a case later today, Reuters reports.

The US Senate, which is Republican-majority, has previously rejected three Democrats’ attempts to oblige the White House to file a document regarding military aid payments to Ukraine.

The decision was made by the Senate during the first day of trial in the recall process of United States President Donald Trump, which was marked by a debate on the rules formulated in the resolution, which was proposed by Mitch McConnell, leader of Senate Republicans.

