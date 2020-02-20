Trump Names Loyalist Richard Grenell as Head of Intelligence

Trump places Grenell at the forefront of all intelligence, and the current US ambassador to Germany will be in charge of 17 US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, FBI, Military Intelligence Agency, NSA …

“I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him”, the US president said in his account on the social network Twitter.

Richard Grenell is US Ambassador to Germany and President Trump’s special envoy for the Belgrade-Priština Dialogue.

TST