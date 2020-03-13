Two more coronavirus cases confirmed, bringing the total to 13

Two more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)in the Republic of Srpska, local health authorities said on Friday, which brings the number of those who contracted the virus across the country to 13.

The newest cases involve a child and a young person who had close contact with a man and a woman who tested positive for the virus on Thursday. They are now in self-isolation and Banja Luka health authorities are monitoring their condition.

The Republic of Srpska health authorities are currently monitoring 488 persons who recently arrived in the semi-autonomous entity from regions affected by the virus.

Source: N1