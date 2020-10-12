Two More Events Will Be Marked at the National Level

Two more events will be marked at the national level – the Day of Remembrance of Killed and Tired Children in the Independent State of Croatia and the Rescue of Allied Pilots in 1944 – Operation Halliard-Air Bridge in the Doboj region, Ozren village Bojanić, decided today at a session tradition of liberation wars.

– The Day of Remembrance for the killed children in the Independent State of Croatia will be marked in Gornji Jelovac, on July 19, near the mass grave in the hamlet of Macura, where 312 killed persons from Jelovac and surrounding villages are buried, including 75 children under 14. This is the place of the horrific massacre in the wider area of ​​Kozara, where there are three mass graves of civilians killed in the Second World War – it was announced by the Bureau of the Government of Srpska for public relations.

The bestiality of the Independent State of Croatia is best illustrated by crimes against children, because the Ustasha government-organized special children’s camps for them, of which, besides Jasenovac, the most famous are Jastrebarsko and Sisak.

– According to the data of the historian Dragoje Lukić, 19,432 boys and girls were killed at the execution sites of the Jasenovac camp, which is the greatest suffering of children in this part of the world. Only from the area of ​​Kozara, 11,194 children, who were on average six years old, were taken to the Jasenovac camp and killed – the Committee reminds.

The Committee accepted the initiative of the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, to mark the Rescue of Allied Pilots in 1944 on October 3 – Operation Halliard-Air Bridge in the Doboj region, Ozren village Bojanić.

Operation Halliard was the largest rescue operation of Allied forces, which took place in the Second World War.

This operation in 1944 was carried out jointly by the US Air Force and the Yugoslav Army in the homeland.

In this way, they saved more than 500 Allied pilots.

TST