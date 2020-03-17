Two people from Republika Srpska cured of COVID-19 released from hospital

Two persons who contracted the coronavirus in Republika Srpska are now cured and were sent home, the Health Minister of Bosnia’s Serb-majority region, Alen Seranic, said on Monday.

Bosnia saw its first coronavirus case 11 days ago and there have since then been 24 confirmed cases in total.

Authorities in both of Bosnia’s semi-autonomous regions have introduced a number of measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Schools have been temporarily closed across the country for at least 15 days, while checks at all border crossings have been intensified.

Source: N1