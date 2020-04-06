Two persons test positive for Coronavirus in Republika Srpska

Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Republika Srpska Alen Šeranić said today that another two persons tested positive for the Coronavirus and that the total number of infections now stands at 304.

“With this day, I confirm that we have 304 confirmed cases of persons who are positive for the Coronavirus. Unfortunately, two people died from the effects of the Coronavirus, one in Banja Luka and one in Ribinik. Both were on the respirator and had are a number of other diseases, “said Seranic.

The total number of deaths in Republika Srpska is 9.

Minister Seranic also pointed out that 35 people have been recovered so far.

