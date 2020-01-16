Two Years Since the Murder of Oliver Ivanovic

To this day, two years ago, Oliver Ivanović was killed in Kosovska Mitrovica. The originators and perpetrators of this crime have not yet been determined.

Oliver Ivanović was shot on January 16, 2018, with multiple shots to the back as he entered party premises in northern Kosovska Mitrovica.

In the crypt of St. Sava Temple in Belgrade, a memorial was served to the murdered Oliver Ivanovic, who began this morning at exactly 8.15, symbolically at the time when the leader of the Citizens’ Initiative “Freedom, Democracy, Justice” was killed two years ago in Kosovska Mitrovica.

The memorial, served by the Vicar of Patriarch Irinej, Bishop Stefan, was attended by Oliver Ivanović’s wife, Milena, with her son, and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, before paying homage to Oliver Ivanović, told RTS that her basic message was that Belgrade would never stop investigating until it discovered who the real killers were.

The killed Ivanović’s homage was paid by family members, friends and a large number of citizens.

On behalf of the family, Bishop Stefan thanked everyone who came to pay their respects to Oliver Ivanović, with the message that the service of today’s memorial shows “that we do not forget our people and that we will never forget them.”

Ministers Nebojša Stefanović, Branko Ružić, Nenad Popović, Zoran Đorđević, Rasim Ljajić, Mladen Sarčević, Goran Knežević, the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Đuric, the Deputy Director of that office Petar Petković and the State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Veljko Odalović also attended the event.

Ivanović was buried on January 18th in the Alley of Meritorious Citizens at the New Cemetery in Belgrade.

So far, the executors and warrants of this murder have not been discovered.

A two-year mention of Oliver Ivanović was also held in Kosovska Mitrovica at 10 a.m. at the scene of his murder, outside his party’s premises.

In Kosovska Mitrovica, party colleagues, representatives of the Serb List, ex-wife and friends lit candles and paid tribute to Oliver Ivanović.

