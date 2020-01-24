UCC of the Republic of Srpska Gets a New Cardiac Surgery Unit

A new cardiac surgery unit was presented today at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska.

– We promised that by March 2020 we would have Cardiac Surgery at the UCC of Republic of Srpska and we will strive to fulfill that promise. We want to provide our patients with the best equipment and supplies – said Đajić, adding that he still could not specify the exact date of the opening, because that hinders the tender procedures.

The Cardiac Surgery space will have two state-of-the-art operating rooms, an intensive care unit and a Post-Surgery Admission and Care Unit.

– With the support of the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases Dedinje from Belgrade, the regional leader in cardiac surgery, we expect an impressive result. The goal of this block is to perform 500 surgeries a year if needed, ” said Nikola Šobot, cardiac surgeon and future chief of cardiac surgery.

