Ugrić is a small right tributary of the river Ugar. It springs from the Osmanovac spring, at an altitude of 940 metres above sea level, in the region of the Krčevina hill. Already at its spring, this small river dives into a deep and narrow canyon.

Throught its course, Ugrić hides four fairytale waterfalls, which can only be reached from the canyon of the river Ugar. Accessing the highest waterfall is possible only with mountaineering equipment.