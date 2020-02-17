UN – One of the Most Significant Donors

Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković said during a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in BiH Sezin Sinanoglu that the UN is one of the most significant and largest donors in this area, whose projects are focused on sustainable development, that is, direct and concrete support for improving living conditions and standards citizens.

At today’s meeting, Višković thanked the UN for the concrete and correct cooperation that the Government of the Republic of Srpska has with the UN Organization and all its agencies, expressing its readiness to continue cooperation.

He thanked Sinanoglu for her outstanding contribution to transparent cooperation and wished him much personal and business success in his future work, the Government’s Public Relations Office said.

Sezin Sinanoglu emphasized that she had excellent cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Srpska and that the representatives of the Government of Srpska provide suggestions, comments and suggestions regarding the development of the new five-year strategy, as well as other joint documents and projects.

She added that cooperation with countries in the region is of great importance for the implementation and implementation of projects regarding sustainable development.

