Victory Day – Opportunity to Highlight the Libertarian Tradition of the Serbian and Russian People

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić told at the meeting with the Russian Ambassador in Belgrade, Aleksandar Bocan-Harčenko that the events which will be held in Serbia and Russia, marking the 75 years since the victory over fascism in World War II, will be yet another opportunity to highlight the libertarian tradition of two fraternal peoples.

Vučić asked Bocan-Harčenko to convey his gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, for his congratulations on the occasion of Serbia’s Statehood Day, as well as for the kind words he had for Serbia on the recent handover of credentials to the new Serbian ambassador in Russia.

The President said that he sees it as an expression of Putin’s respect for Serbia.

Vučić and Bocan-Harčenko also discussed the plan of exchange visits by senior Serbian and Russian officials this year, noting that intense political dialogue is an expression of a mutual desire for comprehensive progress in bilateral co-operation.

