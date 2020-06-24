Victory Parade held in Moscow (VIDEO)

A military parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War was held today on Red Square, in Moscow, with strict epidemiological measures due to the coronavirus. The ceremony was also attended by the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

15,000 soldiers marched through Red Square, including parade units from Serbia, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India …

Due to the coronary virus pandemic, the parade was moved from May 9 to June 24. The date was not chosen by chance – the first Victory Parade in 1945 was held on this day.

More than 64,000 soldiers, 2,400 ground and air vehicles, and 13 ships and submarines are taking part in the parades, which are being held throughout Russia.

