Višegrad Encourages Birth: For Each Child 500, and for the Third and Every 1000 KM Each

Višegrad Encourages Birth: For Each Child 500, and for the Third and...

This year, the budget of the municipality of Višegrad also envisages funds for co-financing the cost of extracorporeal fertilization in the amount of KM 25,000.

Mayor of Višegrad Mladen Đurević said that funds for these purposes are provided in the municipal budget to support pro-natal policy.

“Over the past year, we have approved all requirements that met the requirements for support of multiple fertilization,” Đurević added.

He reminded that the municipality of Višegrad is trying to encourage birth by various measures and that the budget for last year was allocated 100,000 KM for the birth rate.

“In accordance with the Assembly’s decisions, the payment of one-time assistance for each born child is 500 KM, and for the third and every subsequent 1000 KM,” Đurević said.

He stated that in 2019, requests were made regarding assistance for each born baby, for the third and each subsequent newborn, as well as for every child from birth to the age of one, whose parents do not have a monthly income of more than 500 KM.

