Višegrad – The Bridge on the Drina Inevitable Tourist Destination (VIDEO)

The town of Višegrad, a place where the blue-green Drina River emerges in a sharp bend from a narrow and deep strait, which the Serbian Nobel laureate Ivo Andrić described in his literary works, and the Grand Vizier Mehmed-pasha Sokolović crowned it with a bridge that attracts visitors from all over of the world.

This municipality in the east of the Republic of Srpska has long been considered as a centre of cultural tourism, to which Andrić’s works, which are read on all sides of the planet, undoubtedly contributed the most. For admirers of his character and work, that is reason enough to visit the places he wrote about, visit the house of his childhood in Višegrad and the classroom where the Nobel laureate learned his first letters. For every occasional traveler who steps into Višegrad, a walk across the bridge on the Drina River, which is the endowment of the Grand Vizier, is a unique experience.

TST