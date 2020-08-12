Višković: 10,440 workers lost jobs, 9,199 newly employed

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković says that, according to the data of the Republika Srpska Employment Bureau, 10,440 workers lost their jobs between March 15 and August 10, while 9,199 got employed during the same period.

“When it comes to the people who lost their jobs, about 4,000 of them are technologically and economically redundant, about 4,000 or they are temporary employees. The rest are workers who lost their jobs based on agreed terms of employment,” Višković told the press in Banjaluka.

Višković voiced gratitude to the business entities that respected the recommendations issued by the Government and the measures undertaken by the Government to provide such data nowadays.

Speaking about employing new workers in the public administration, Višković pointed out that only those necessary to replace someone who has retired can be hired.

He added that all types of abuses in the public sector will be sanctioned.

