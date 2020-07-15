Višković: 13.6 million KM for over 18 thousand workers

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said after the third session of the Management Board of the Compensation Fund, that a decision was made to allocate 13,600,000 marks for 2,865 entities and over 18,000 workers.

Višković says that these are the subjects that indirectly suffered damage from the coronary virus pandemic.

He stated that most of the solutions have been made in this area and that the funds will be in the payment phase from today.

– Business entities can expect that the payment of these funds will start today and that it will be completed soon. This is helpful to the economy, and our wish is to save jobs – said Višković.

Višković said that the Government of Srpska provided assistance for all workers from companies from the Federation of BiH that operate in Srpska.

