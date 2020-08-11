Višković: All obligations in Srpska are being fulfilled on time

The Prime Minister of Srpska, Radovan Višković, pointed out in the show “Aktuelno”at RTRS that all obligations in Srpska are being fulfilled on time, while the budget is liquid and with increased revenues from the distribution of funds collected through VAT collection.

He pointed out that the Government paid all the measures adopted for March, April and May, and that part of the request was not paid solely because the required documentation was incomplete.

– The Government of Srpska has decided not to reduce salaries in the public sector in order to save public spending – said Višković.

He believes that despite the criticism, this has proven to be a good measure.

– I will support this with one fact, and that is the distribution of VAT. In the past two or more years, Srpska has been cemented to 32.17 percent of funds. We managed to solve that a few months ago, so now we have 34.20 percent – Višković emphasized.

He emphasized that this is a significant amount of money that the Republic of Srpska received and the largest percentage that Srpska has had since the establishment of the Indirect Taxation Authority.

