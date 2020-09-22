Viskovic: Apartments for Young Married Couples in Underdeveloped Municipalities

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, stated today that the Government of Srpska is holding talks on the program of construction of housing facilities for young married couples living in rural areas in underdeveloped and extremely underdeveloped municipalities.

Answering the parliamentary questions at the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Viskovic said that this program will go through the Ministry of Family, Youth, and Sports of the Republic of Srpska.

He pointed out that the Government of the Republic of Srpska is doing everything to keep young people in Srpska, and stated that he is not happy because a number of young people are leaving this area.

– We will do everything to make young people look for their perspective in this area – said Višković.

He reminded that the Action Plan for Employment of the Employment Bureau of the Republic of Srpska has been changed these days, which has expanded the coverage of persons who should, with the help of the Government of Srpska, do an internship and get a job.

Višković pointed out that the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is doing everything to help people living in rural settlements to stay at their homes.

