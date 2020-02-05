Višković-Bukinac: Slovenia Is a Significant Foreign Trade Partner of Srpska

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, spoke today in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to BiH, Zorica Bukinac.

The meeting discussed the current political and economic situation in the Republic of Srpska and BiH, with an emphasis on further development and improvement of economic and economic cooperation between the Republic of Srpska and Slovenia.

Prime Minister Višković briefed Ambassador Bukinac on the activities undertaken by the Government of the Republic of Srpska to improve the economic environment, attract foreign investment and support investors provided by the Government of the Republic of Srpska.

Also, it was jointly assessed that Slovenia is a significant foreign trade partner and that Slovenian companies operating in the Republic of Srpska produce good business results, have a socially responsible business policy, and that cooperation between local and Slovenian businessmen is a good basis for improvement and development economic cooperation, but also cooperation in the field of tourism, education and development of information technologies.

President Višković emphasized that the Republic of Srpska is committed to the European path, and stressed the importance of the mechanism of coordination in accordance with the constitutional competencies in BiH.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that Slovenia supports the European path of BiH and that it is ready to provide all available support in partnership with regard to taking over practices and experience in the EU integration process.

TST