Višković: Citizens to Respect Government Measures

We are taking measures, but the greatest responsibility is on the citizens who have to comply with those measures, emphasized the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković.

– You have seen what happened in Serbia, and the speeches of President Aleksandar Vučić, out of the 5,000 who were supposed to be in isolation, more than 1,000 did not comply with the measures of the Serbian Government. Therefore, the greatest responsibility lies with ourselves. Respect the measures, because the peak of the epidemic is expected in about 15 days, and after that, we hope that the situation will be better – emphasized Višković.

