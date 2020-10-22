Višković: If the Situation Gets Out of Control, the Introduction of Curfew Is Possible

Višković: If the Situation Gets Out of Control, the Introduction of Curfew...

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said last night that the epidemiological situation regarding the coronavirus in Srpska is currently worsening, and appealed to the citizens to behave responsibly in order to avoid closing educational institutions, shops, catering facilities, and curfews.

He emphasized that these measures are not anyone’s whim, nor repression or will, but that they want to save the health of citizens, the economic system, and the economy of the Republic of Srpska.

Višković does not rule out the possibility of introducing a curfew in the Republic of Srpska if the epidemiological situation gets out of control.

“The only measure known around the world against the coronavirus is a physical distance, wearing a protective mask and personal hygiene, in order to keep the virus under control,” Višković told ATV.

Višković said that the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska was expected because the profession had previously announced that the number of people infected with the coronavirus would increase significantly in the fall compared to the summer.

