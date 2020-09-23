Višković-Papandreou: There Is Room for Improving Overall Cooperation

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković and Greek Ambassador to BiH Dimitrios Papandreou assessed Wednesday in Banjaluka that there was room for improvement overall cooperation between Srpska and Greece, especially when it came to food and processing industries, as well as tourism and culture.

The meeting participants agree that it is necessary to intensify joint activities to connect businessmen from Greece and Republika Srpska, and Višković says the Srpska Government will be available for all economic and business initiatives of mutual interest.

During the inaugural visit, the newly appointed Greek ambassador to BiH says Greece fully supports the European path of Republika Srpska and BiH, and that it is ready to provide all available assistance in the field of EU integration, the Government’s Public Relations Bureau announced.

Višković and Papandreou exchanged views on the migrant crisis and the activities that Greece and Srpska are undertaking regarding this issue, as well as on other current issues in Republika Srpska and BiH.

The prime minister of Srpska welcomed the Ambassador of Greece wishing him a lot of success in further diplomatic work.

