Višković: Support to Economic Entities through the Payment of Taxes and Contributions

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, will propose at the next session of the Government that in the future, support to economic entities that do not perform activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, be through the payment of taxes and contributions.

Višković believes that the way of support through the payment of taxes and contributions is more transparent and efficient and that in that way the possibilities of abuse in terms of the way of support, primarily grant funds, are eliminated.

Prime Minister Višković spoke about the proposed initiative at today’s session of the Management Board of the Compensation Fund, which was supported by representatives of the business community, who are also members of this fund, it was confirmed to Srna in the Government of the Republic of Srpska.

TST