Višković: We will continue to strengthen Srpska in 2020

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, sent his New Year’s greetings, stating that the Government will continue to strengthen Srpska economically in 2020, and improve the economic environment for the benefit of its citizens.

Višković pointed out that the Government worked intensively and committedly, improving citizens’ standards, increasing salaries, relieving the economy and creating a more favorable business environment for employment in the coming year.

”The Government of the Republic of Srpska and myself wishes you good health, happiness and joy. May the coming year be better and more successful, bringing prosperity, personal and family happiness to everyone.

I wish a successful New Year to all of you, and to spend the upcoming holidays with your loved ones, in peace, happiness and good cheer”, stated Višković’s in his card.

TST