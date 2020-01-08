Home Entertainment Vlada Divac’s Shotgun Thundered in the Middle of America on Orthodox Christmas...

Vlada Divac’s Shotgun Thundered in the Middle of America on Orthodox Christmas Day

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

Serbian basketball legend and humanist Vlade Divac has continued the tradition of Serbs living in the US city of Jackson, California by marking Orthodox Christmas with a shotgun.

This event takes place years back in Jackson, otherwise known for the first Serbian Orthodox Church in the United States. Serbs arrive by car downtown, after which they take to the streets with rifles and gunshots marking one of the biggest Christian holidays – Christmas.

This year Vlade Divac took center stage by firing a shotgun at high range. Afterward, his sons and wife also shot, all of which were posted on social networks.

Years ago, Serbs reported this event to the police, thus traditionally “celebrating” Christmas. Many American televisions have made reports about this custom and labeled it a kind of performance by Serbs during the celebration of the birth of Christ.

 

TST

