Vučić: Aid to Srpska and Whole of BiH

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who today in Belgrade met with Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik, said that Serbia would provide aid not only to Srpska but to the whole of BiH.

“Serbia is providing aid to the Republic of Srpska in medicines, protective equipment and vital clinical machines. We will provide aid in food and all other materials to the whole of BiH,” the Serbian president wrote on the Instagram profile

“buducnostsrbijeav.”

Vučić and Dodik met today in the Bokeljka villa. They wore protective masks during the meeting and greeted in a new way, by elbows.

SRNA