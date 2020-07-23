Vučić on a tour of the UCC Srpske: Serbia donated 15 ambulances

The Serbian delegation led by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting the University Clinical Center (UCC) of the Republic of Srpska, where Vučić handed over a donation from Serbia – 15 ambulances for health centers throughout Srpska.

The delegation was welcomed by the director of the UCC, Vlado Đajić.

During his visit to the University Clinical Center, Vučić greeted the health workers and told them to turn for help whenever necessary.

Vučić is visiting Banja Luka for the first time as the President of Serbia, and the protocol envisages a meeting with the highest officials of Srpska and a tour of the multipurpose facility in the Petrićevac settlement in Banja Luka, as part of a kindergarten, health center and local community.

Officials will also visit the Serbian-Russian temple under construction.

TST