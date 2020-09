The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić will be on a two-day visit to the United States, where he will take part in talks on economic co-operation between Belgrade and Priština.

The talks are organized by the White House, but it is not specified when they will start.

The previously announced date was September 4, but the special envoy of the USA for the talks between Belgrade and Priština, Richard Grenell, mentioned in an interview with Tanjug that the talks might start tomorrow.