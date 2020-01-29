Vučić: The Serbian People Are Unique and Indivisible

They will try to divide us as they try to split the church, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during his visit to Mrkonjić Grad.

– We can live in different countries, but we must not forget that we belong to the same people – said Vučić.

– I’m very happy to be here. I am always happy when I come to the Republika Srpska and when I am with the Serbian people – said Vučić.

Vučić said that the Serbian people are unique and indivisible and that all attempts at the division are impossible.

President of Serbia visits Mrkonjić Grad and Drvar today.

