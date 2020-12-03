Vulin: Srpska Is Serbia’s Foreign Policy Priority

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said today in Banja Luka that the Republic of Srpska is always Serbia’s foreign policy priority, and thanked Serb member and BiH Presidency Chairman Milorad Dodik for years of the persistent struggle for Serbian national interests and for raising awareness of the need for unity of the Serbian people.

Vulin emphasized that the material assistance of the Government of Serbia to the Republic og Srpska is proof that the relations between the two republics are not empty stories, but concrete cooperation so that the people in Srpska would live better.

The- Republic of Srpska will always be helped, every need of the Republic of Srpska is our need. The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has made a significant impact so that the Republic of Srpska can better understand, accept and respect the will of the Serbian people on this side of the Drina both internationally and within our relations – said Vulin after the meeting with Dodik.

He pointed out that all Serbs will be preserved and will be taken care of, while Serbia is led by Vučić.

Vulin added that he informed Dodik about the cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Srpska and Serbia, joint exercises, the fight against organized crime, terrorism, the migrant crisis, and other activities that guarantee security to citizens.

Speaking about the possibility of a joint exercise of the Serbian Army and the Armed Forces of BiH, Vulin assessed that it would be good for creating mutual trust, but also that the cooperation of different armed forces can strengthen regional stability.

– The Government of Serbia has adopted a moratorium of six months for participation in any military activities with other partners. If the Government of Serbia does not extend the moratorium, of course, we are open to cooperation with friendly countries – concluded Vulin.

