Located four kilometres from Miljevina, in the direction of the village Jeleč in Foča municipality, Oteša waterfall represents a natural attraction, named after the river of the same name.

It is about 20 metres high and the road to this nature’s beauty is well marked with bicycle signage. The waterfall is hidden in a beech forest and can be reached on foot by a steep path.

The waterfall shows all its luster in the springtime when the snow melts, because of the water rise.

