White House: The Process Against Trump Was a Witch Hunt

The White House welcomed the Senate vote that acquitted President Donald Trump of allegations of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress and called the entire recall process “a witch hunt based on a series of lies.”

“Today, the false attempt at impeachment made by Democrats ends in the complete satisfaction and release of President Donald Trump. As we have been saying all along, he is not guilty,” the White House press secretary said in a statement.

The US Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of allegations of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

This ended the trial of President Trump’s recall process.

