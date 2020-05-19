“Wild West” in the heart of Serbia: “Sitting Bull” and a “sheriff” guard this cowboy town

In this “Western town”, the visitor is given the opportunity to feel the authentic Western ambiance or experience a close encounter with other cowboys.

The tourist leader Zlatibor has added its very own “cowboy town” to the many other attractions at its disposal. This is a theme park called “El Paso City” – located in Vodice (14 kilometers from the center of Zlatibor, a mountain resort in western Serbia).

This authentic cowboy town, which also includes an American Indian settlement, spreads on about six hectares. It has tents, caravans, rooms and 12 small houses, and can accommodate about 100 guests. Additional facilities include a coffee shop, a gym, a museum of old objects and stables.

Everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere from cowboy movies and the authenticity of Indian settlements and ways of life, will be able to do so here thanks to this particular settlement and its contents.

The El Paso City theme park is named after a border town in the United States. Just as the Rio Grande forms the natural border between the United States and Mexico, so the river that flows through this park divides the thematic units into American and Serbian.

It is a meeting place of two cultures: on one side of the river is a cowboy town and an Indian village, while on the other bank there is the Serbian part with a church and a typical Zlatibor hamlet. Passing through “El Paso City” you experience two different climates in the same time period spanning from 1865 to 1890, but in distant parts of the world. In this “Western town”, the visitor is given the opportunity to feel the authentic Western ambiance or experience a close encounter with “other cowboys.”

The American Indian village was named in honor of the most famous of chiefs, Sitting Bull. Six imposing teepees surround the area around a campfire plateau. Not only is it possible to visually enjoy these painted tents, but also to sleep in one of them (each has four single beds and other things needed for a comfortable stay).

In this cowboy town, health regulations are also respected, given the current situation.

“When it comes to protection measures, we have set tables so that people can keep a distance. They are far apart enough in the restaurant and lounge that only two people can sit there at one time, four outside. And the park is big, so even if 1,000 people came, there would be room for everyone,” says the owner, Milija Cumic, who comes from Alijin Potok in Zlatibor.

This unique tourist attraction is open to all visitors every day from 8 am until 11 pm, with individual ticket priced at 350 dinars for adults and 300 for children. Groups of more than 20 people pay 250 for adults and 200 for children.

Source: telegraf.rs