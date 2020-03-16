Wizz Air suspends all flights to and from Bosnia

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, announced Monday that it is suspending all flights to and from Tuzla international airport due to travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights.

Passengers with reservations affected by these flight cancellations will be notified automatically via e-mail, in case they booked the flight directly at wizzair.com or through the airline’s mobile application.

A hundred and twenty percent of the original price they paid will be automatically transferred to WIZZ customer accounts, and passengers will be able to use that amount in the next 24 months to purchase Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers can also opt for a refund, which will take longer, depending on the bank, Wiz zair said.

Source: N1