World Health Day dedicated to nurses, technicians and midwives

Today, the work of nurses, technicians and midwives is commended, expressing gratitude for their courage, courage and determination in the global response to COVID19. The World Health Organization has dedicated 2020 to nurses, technicians and midwives. They are the backbone of every healthcare system.

The first World Health Assembly organized by the World Health Organization was held in 1948. With the decision of the Assembly, April 7 is designated as World Health Day and is celebrated since 1950.

Nurses and other healthcare professionals are at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, providing high quality, respect and treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and issues and, in some cases, collecting data for clinical studies. Simply, there would be no answer without the nurses.

The Covid-19 pandemic underscores the urgent need to strengthen the global health workforce, the WHO said.

“Nurses are the backbone of every healthcare system. Today, many nurses are on the front lines of fighting Covid-19,” said Dr. Tedros Gebrejesus, WHO Director-General.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report in partnership with the International Council of Nurses (ICN) shows that today there are just under 28 million nurses worldwide. Between 2013 and 2018, the number of nurses increased by 4.7 million. But that still leaves a global shortfall of 5.9 million – with the biggest shortfall found in countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as some parts of Latin America.

The report reveals that more than 80 percent of the world’s nurses work in countries where half the world’s population lives. Each of the eight nurses works in a country other than the country where they were born or trained. Aging is also threatening the workforce.

The report also shows that about 90 percent of the world’s medical staff are women, while men in health care management.

