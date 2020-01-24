World Leaders in Jerusalem Condemn Growing Anti-Semitism

World leaders gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp and condemned the growing phenomenon of anti-Semitism in the world, Reuters reports.

In their statements at the World Holocaust Forum, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President Mike Pence have condemned Iran, accusing it of spreading anti-Semitism and calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Leaders of Russia and France have recalled the six million Jews killed in Europe under the Nazis, with the promise of fighting growing anti-Semitism.

German President Steinmeier said at a conference at the Yad Vashem Memorial Center that with the deepest regret, he bows his head to the worst atrocities committed in the history of human civilization committed by his countrymen.

“I wish I could say that we Germans have learned history once and for all, but with all the hatred that is spreading, I cannot say that,” Steinmeier said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that it is crucial to fight xenophobia and anti-Semitism wherever they occur.

More than a million people, mostly Jews, have been killed in the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Israel assessed the conference, which was attended by 40 world leaders, as the largest international gathering in its history.

