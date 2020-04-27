Wreaths Laid for Police Officer Dragan Đurić

Wreaths were laid at a memorial plaque outside the Zvornik Police Administration building and respects were paid to Dragan Đurić, a police officer of the Zvornik police station, who was killed in a terrorist attack five years ago on that spot.

By lighting candles and laying wreaths at the memorial plaque, the Zvornik Police Administration sent a message that Dragan Đurić, who was killed in the terrorist attack, as well as other members of the Republika Srpska Ministry of Internal Affairs who lost their lives on duty, must not be forgotten.

Based on the experience from that terrorist attack, the Zvornik Police Administration intensified measures and activities aimed at preventing violent extremism and terrorism.

Thanks to good cooperation with the local community, a joint project was launched to prevent this negative occurrence in order to maintain a favorable state of security in the area.

In addition to members of the Republika Srpska Ministry of Internal Affairs, family members of tragically killed police officer Dragan Đurić also laid flowers at the memorial plaque.

On this day five years ago, police officer Dragan Đurić /47/ was killed in the terrorist attack on the Zvornik police station, which was carried out by Nerdin Ibrić /24/, of the Zvornik settlement of Kučić Kula, and police officers Stevo Milovanović and Željko Gajić were wounded.

Nerdin Ibrić, who was a member of the Wahhabi movement, drove himself in a car to the Zvornik Police Station on April 27, 2015, at around 19:00. He raided the police station yelling ‘Allahu akbar’ and shooting from a rifle.

The terrorist was killed in the fire exchange.

Source: SRNA