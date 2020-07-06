Zeljković: It is easier to adhere to measures than to reintroduce bans

Acting director of the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Branislav Zeljković, believes that it is easier to adhere to preventive measures than to reintroduce bans.

He explained that local communities have the right to step up measures in the event of a worsening of the epidemiological situation because it is difficult to say that this should be done at the national level.

– Our people quickly forget and the citizens began to behave more freely as if the virus had passed, despite the appeals to adhere to the measures – said Zeljković.

He stated that most people are asymptomatic, which should increase the caution of each individual.

TST