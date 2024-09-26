18th Anniversary of the Signing of the Special Parallel Relations Agreement between Republika Srpska and Serbia

The Agreement on Establishing Special Parallel Relations between Republika Srpska and the Republic of Serbia was signed on this day in 2006 in Banja Luka.

This agreement established special parallel relations based on the consistent and comprehensive implementation of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in BiH /the Dayton Agreement/ and all of its annexes.

The establishment of special parallel relations is fully in accordance with the Dayton Peace Agreement.

The agreement was made with the belief that establishing lasting peace and stability in the region is of mutual interest, as well as respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of BiH, recognizing the division of jurisdictions between BiH and its entities, as defined by the Constitution of BiH, respecting the powers and responsibilities of the countries that are signatories to the Peace Agreement, and with the conviction that it will contribute to the social, democratic, and economic development of Republika Srpska, as well as BiH, the Republic of Serbia, and the region.

The goal of this agreement is for Republika Srpska and Serbia to achieve the development of institutional and all other forms of cooperation within the general political and economic conditions, in accordance with the Dayton Agreement, while respecting specific interests and developing transparent cooperation between their executive, and legislative, and other institutions.

This agreement calls for the special enhancement of cooperation in the areas of economy and utilization of economic resources, planning, legislation, privatization and denationalization, science and technology, education, culture and sports, healthcare and social policy, tourism and environmental protection, information, protection of freedoms and rights of citizens in accordance with the highest internationally recognized standards, and the suppression of crime.

The Law on the Ratification of this agreement was published in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska in 2007.

Source: srna.rs