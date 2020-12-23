Mićo Mićić Passed Away

Mićo Mićić, former mayor of Bijeljina, died at the University Clinical Center (UCC) of RS.

On November 26, the Bijeljina hospital “Sveti vračevi” announced that Mićić was positive for the coronavirus and that he was sent to the UCC of Republic of Srpska for further treatment.

Mićić was connected to artificial respiration devices.

Mićo Mićić was born in Bijeljina on June 6, 1956. He was the mayor of Bijeljina and the president of the Party of Democratic Srpska Semberija (SDSS).

After the 2000 elections, Mićić was elected Minister for Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Republic of Srpska, and from 2003 to 2005 he was the Minister of Labor and Veterans’ and Disabled Protection.

He was the first man of Bijeljina since the elections in 2004, after which he was re-elected to this position on three more occasions, and in 2013 he was elected president of the Association of Municipalities and Cities of Republic of Srpska. Since 2017, he has been the Vice President of the Association.

Mićić was the holder of the Order of Saint Sava of the first and second-order, which is awarded by the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

