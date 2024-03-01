Višković signs memorandum on solar power plant construction in Bijeljina

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković has signed today in Banja Luka a memorandum with MASCO Group from Saudi Arabia for the 60 megawatt solar power plant project in Bijeljina on land owned by the Republika Srpska MoI.

“This is one of the initial steps of cooperation between Srpska and this Group. Let’s embark on significantly larger projects related to road infrastructure and some projects such as the use of hydrogen as a propellant for the operation of heavy machinery,” Višković said.

Minister of Energy and Mining of Republika Srpska, Petar Đokić, attended the signing of the memorandum.

Photo: rtrs.tv

Source: srna.rs