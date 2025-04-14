Bileća Reservoir Rises by 20 Meters, HET Plans to Boost Electricity Exports

The water level in the Bileća reservoir rose by around 20 meters following recent rainfall, making the Hydropower Plants on Trebišnjica /HET/ ready to contribute to the stability of the power grid and electricity exports, HET director Gordan Mišeljić told SRNA today.

He said that the water reserves in the Bileća reservoir now amount to around 355 gigawatt-hours of electricity.

Mišeljić says that the condition of the reservoir significantly improved after the spring rains, but that HET is currently operating at reduced capacity in line with the needs of the power grid.

“HET is ready to contribute to electricity exports, which falls under the jurisdiction of “Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske” /Electric Power Company of Republika Srpska/,” Mišeljić said.

He says that the water level in the Bileća reservoir is still 10 meters below full capacity.

Between 400 and 700 liters of rain have fallen per square meter in the Trebišnjica River basin since the beginning of the year, significantly improving the hydrological situation.

Photo: hercegovinapress.com

Source: srna.rs