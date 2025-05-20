Toša Jovanović – One of the Greatest Serbian Actors of the 19th Century

Toša Jovanović – One of the Greatest Serbian Actors of the 19th...

One of the greatest Serbian actors of the 19th century, Toša Jovanović /1845–1893/, was born on May 21, 1845, in Veliki Bečkerek /today’s Zrenjanin/.

In 1865, Jovanović joined the theater troupe of Adam Mandrović in Belgrade.

However, due to illness, he was unable to perform there and made his debut in Đorđe Protić’s troupe, playing the role of Sreten in The Hajduks.

Jovanović continued his theatrical career with the traveling troupe of his fellow townsman Joca Popović from Bečkerek, based in Zemun, and later joined Paja Stepić’s troupe.

He was a member of the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb and of the National Theatre in Belgrade, becoming a permanent member of the latter on March 19, 1879.

Contemporary critics especially praised his performances in the roles of lovers and heroes.

He was known for his manly appearance and resonant voice, and he interpreted a wide classical repertoire.

For his outstanding artistic achievements, he was awarded the Order of St. Sava, Fourth and Fifth Class, in Serbia.

Jovanović celebrated his acting jubilee on stage in the play Count Praks, in which he portrayed the count.

He passed away in 1893 and was buried at the New Cemetery in Belgrade.

The National Theatre in Zrenjanin bears the name of Toša Jovanović.

Source: srna.rs