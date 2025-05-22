Chinese Companies Interested in Visiting Srpska

Chinese companies have expressed interest in visiting Republika Srpska to present to local entrepreneurs how artificial intelligence can be integrated into economic processes, the Investment-Development Bank /IDB/ of Srpska announced.

As explained, the Chinese companies aim to bring information technologies closer and demonstrate how they can enhance the development of various economic sectors.

IDB Acting CEO Srđan Jovanović, Portfolio Management Acting Executive Director Zlatko Popović and the Head of Foreign Investment Promotion Sector Zoran Talić met with potential investors, the participants in the International Product Expo and sparked their interest in the territory of Republika Srpska, which is fertile ground for numerous projects.

Jovanović emphasized that the opening of the expo was used as an opportunity to present the potential and investment projects of Srpska to Chinese and other international businesspeople in attendance.

“Srpska is becoming increasingly visible, and its economic and tourism potentials will become even more apparent to foreign investors,” Jovanović stated.

During the fair, which opened today in the Chinese city of Ningbo, the IDB delegation also held talks with representatives of companies specializing in robotics and the integration of information technologies into the economy.

As a result of this well-established communication, a potential visit by Chinese investors to the regional Invest Srpska event, organised annually by the Investment – Development Bank, was agreed upon, the statement noted.

Jovanović stressed that Republika Srpska’s participation in this fair is yet another example of the excellent bilateral cooperation recently reaffirmed by the meeting between Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

“By attending this prestigious international expo in Ningbo, we are nurturing our tradition with China, deepening the friendly relations between our countries, and in doing so, best supporting the economic development of Republika Srpska,” Jovanović said.

Ahead of the official opening, a working meeting was held with a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, headed by Staša Košarac, to finalize agreements and determine how to present and promote Republika Srpska to the Chinese.

The China-CEEC /Central and Eastern European Countries/ Expo will end on May 25.

Source: srna.rs