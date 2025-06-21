Hidden Gem Reopens: Orlovača Cave Welcomes Tourists After Three-Year Hiatus

Orlovača Cave in Sumbulovac near Pale, a natural monument and one of the most significant tourist and speleological sites with unique formations, was opened to visitors yesterday.

Nebojša Džakić, a guide at this natural monument, said that the cave is a unique gem created by a divine hand.

“Beautiful stalagmites and stalactites associated with fragments of coral aragonite formations are inside the cave, as well as cave pillars that resemble Renaissance castles and monuments of various shapes and colors. It is a unique gem created by a divine hand,” emphasized Džakić.

He told reporters that the cave is open to visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, with tours at 09:00, 12:00, and 15:00.

He pointed out that the cave is two and a half kilometers long, while the length of the tourist trail is approximately 565 meters.

According to him, tourists visiting the cave should be prepared for the temperature difference, as the temperature can be over 30 degrees Celsius outside, while the average temperature inside the cave is around nine degrees Celsius.

Slavka Brezo, director of the Cultural and Sports Center Pale, whose administration manages the cave, said the cave was opened after three years of closure.

“It was closed for visitors for safety reasons. During this period, we accomplished a lot; we obtained construction permits for all initiated and completed projects, cleared the first entrance used by researchers, conducted air quality testing inside the cave, reconstructed the fence on the plateau, and installed lighting inside the cave,” explained Brezo.

She stated that, with the help of the municipality of Pale and the city of East Sarajevo, they built an access road in recent years, and they expect the cave to operate this year at full capacity and in all its glory, as it deserves.

Brezo added that helmets and consent forms, which visitors must sign to enter the cave at their own risk, have been prepared.

The price for individual visits is BAM 12, group visits cost BAM 7 per person, and visits arranged through the Tourism Organization of the city of East Sarajevo cost BAM 8.

Pale Mayor Dejan Kojić reminded that Orlovača Cave was declared a natural monument in 2012 and officially opened to tourists in 2014.

Kojić emphasizes that the cave is a very important site for the development of tourism in the Sarajevo-Romanija region.

“Orlovača will further enhance tourism development in the municipality of Pale and attract tourists not only from Republika Srpska and Serbia but also from a wider area,” Kojić stressed.

The president of the East Sarajevo City Assembly Boško Jugović said that the cave is a unique gem, and the city believes it should be part of a comprehensive tourist offering.

The president of the Assembly of the municipality of Pale Branko Koroman emphasized that this is a valuable asset that will advance tourism, as tourism is one of the key sectors for the development of Pale and the city of East Sarajevo.

Jelena Golijanin, Associate Professor at the Department of Geography, Faculty of Philosophy, University of East Sarajevo, stated that geographers have conducted research in this cave for years, promoted its natural potentials and resources, and that she is glad it is active again after a period of inactivity because it is unique due to the rarity of its formations.

Orlovača, with its rare formations shaped by the chemical and mechanical action of water, is one of the most beautiful caves in Republika Srpska and BiH.

The cave is located on the Pale-Sokolac road in the village of Sumbulovac. An asphalt road leads to a small building housing a souvenir shop and the Orlovača Museum.

Source: srna.rs