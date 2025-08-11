Bocan-Harčenko: Verdict Against the President of Srpska Has Nothing to Do with Law

Bocan-Harčenko: Verdict Against the President of Srpska Has Nothing to Do with...

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Serbia Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko stated that the verdict of the Court of BiH against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has nothing to do with law and was rendered with the aim of removing Dodik from the political scene, with the ultimate goal of stripping Republika Srpska of its competences and status.

Botsan-Kharchenko stressed that Dodik has for decades defended the status and competences of Republika Srpska, ensuring its survival within BiH.

The Russian ambassador noted that in a centralized BiH, the Serb people would have no means of survival.

He emphasized that Moscow will continue relevant activities at the international level, and that in the current circumstances, the support of Belgrade is of crucial importance.

The link between Serbia and Srpska is natural, Botsan-Kharchenko said, while the West seeks to destroy it, understanding that it is the most important support for Republika Srpska.

“Moscow’s position fully coincides with Belgrade’s – this is a fabricated decision that has nothing to do with law,” Botsan-Kharchenko told Politika, responding to a question on whether Belgrade can still count on Moscow’s support regarding key national challenges, above all concerning Kosovo and Metohija and Republika Srpska.

He added that, unfortunately, even after 30 years, a high level of reconciliation and integration within BiH has not been achieved.

“A conflict must be avoided, and there are no other options but a Dayton BiH, because there is talk of centralizing Bosnia, but in such a country, the Serb people as a minority would have neither the right to vote nor the means to survive,” Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out.

He said that regarding Kosovo and Metohija, Pristina continues and will continue to exert pressure on Serbs, especially in the north, constantly creating new crisis hotspots.

Botsan-Kharchenko emphasized that Moscow will use all possibilities to support Serbia.

“We will use all possibilities stemming from Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council. After all, it is clear that there is nothing to be expected from the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue,” Botsan-Kharchenko concluded.

Source: srna.rs